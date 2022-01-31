(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s crime agency has seized 5.6 million pounds ($7.5 million) from British bank accounts linked to an Azeri politician in its “Azerbaijani Laundromat” probe.

The money was recovered following an investigation into bank accounts belonging to family members of Javanshir Feyziyev, a serving member of the Azerbaijan parliament, according to a statement from the National Crime Agency on Monday. The agency had applied to freeze and seize about 15 million pounds, they said.

The Azerbaijani Laundromat is an international money laundering scheme that funneled dirty money through the U.K. into shell companies and enabled the flow of around $3 billion in cash. The NCA seized 4 million pounds from the Javadovs, a politically-connected Azerbaijani family, in a case last year.

Following a three week hearing at a London court in November, the judge agreed with investigators evidence that documents supporting the bank accounts were fake and created in order to mask money laundering activities, the NCA said in the statement.

“This is a substantial forfeiture of money laundered through the Azerbaijan laundromat,” Andy Lewis, head of civil recovery at the NCA, said. “We will continue to use civil powers to target money entering the U.K. via illegitimate means.”

A spokesperson for the Feyziyev family did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

