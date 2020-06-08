U.S. and Russia to meet in Vienna June 22 for nuclear arms talks

The U.S. and Russia will send senior officials to Vienna on June 22 for a new round of arms control talks, according to a State Department official.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, didn’t rule out that the talks would include the possibility of extending the New Start nuclear-weapons treaty if Russia commits to bringing China into broader negotiations aimed at controlling all three countries’ nuclear stockpiles.

The sides will be represented by Marshall Billingslea, the special presidential envoy for arms control, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, the official said.