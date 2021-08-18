The Biden administration will start offering booster shots on Sept. 20 to all vaccinated U.S. adults -- a massive expansion to a program previously limited to those with weakened immune systems -- as the coronavirus delta variant continues its spread.

In a joint statement Wednesday, top U.S. public health officials said a third dose of Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. shots “will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability.” Health-care workers and elderly people who got their shots at the beginning of the year will become eligible for the boosters first.

“Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout,” according to the statement citing health officials including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, Food and Drug Administration Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, and infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci.



J&J UNDER STUDY

The U.S. will begin issuing more booster shots to fully vaccinated people 18 years of age and older who received their second shot at least eight months earlier, Murthy said at a press conference Wednesday. The plan, which doesn’t include vaccinated people between the ages of 12 and 17, is still subject to an independent evaluation and clearance by the FDA.

Zients said the boosters will be free, regardless of health insurance status, and there will be roughly 80,000 sites in the U.S. providing the shots.

President Joe Biden will speak about the expanded program later Wednesday. Shares of Pfizer rose 1.8 per cent as of noon in New York. Moderna fell 2.6 per cent and BioNTech’s American depositary receipts lost 3.9 per cent.

Health officials are still studying a possible booster for the roughly 14 million Americans who received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, which didn’t use the same mRNA technology as Pfizer and Moderna. But the officials said they anticipate boosters for the J&J shot “likely will be needed.”

The U.S. is facing a new wave of COVID infection, primarily among the unvaccinated and driven by the delta variant, which has fueled concern over breakthrough infections. Deaths have been rising again, too, including 1,002 recorded on Tuesday.

Still, the medical community remains divided over the efficacy of widespread booster shots, though studies continue to roll in on breakthrough infections and whether vaccine efficacy wanes over time, in particular for older or more vulnerable people.

The White House has said the expansion won’t hinder its plan to donate shots to other nations.

“Look, to end this pandemic, we have to protect the American people and we have to continue to do more and more to vaccinate the world,” Jeff Zients, the head of Biden’s COVID response team, said Wednesday in a briefing. “Both are critical. And we’re already proving that we can protect our own people here at home while we help others.”

Fauci, speaking at the same briefing, emphasized that the U.S. needed “to stay ahead of the virus.”

“You don’t want to find yourself behind, playing catch-up,” Fauci said.



NEW STUDIES

The CDC published three studies showing that messenger RNA vaccines continue to provide strong protection against hospitalization from the virus, even as efficacy at preventing infections has waned somewhat in the face of the highly infectious delta variant.

In one study, published in CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on Wednesday, researchers found that the vaccines remained 95 per cent effective at preventing hospitalization in New York at the end of July, after delta had taken over, compared to the same rate of effectiveness against hospitalization in early May.

A second study, published in the same journal, found the vaccine’s ability to prevent hospitalizations held up well from March through July, with no statistical lowering of efficacy in the second half of the period compared to the first. There was also no statistically meaningful drop-off in efficacy in preventing hospitalizations in the elderly, those with multiple chronic medical conditions, or other subgroups of patients, the real-world study found.

In a third report, researchers found that vaccine efficacy in preventing infections in nursing homes dropped from 74.7 per cent before delta took over in the spring to 53.1 per cent after delta became predominant in June and July. The study could not distinguish between symptomatic and asymptomatic infections. But the authors concluded that “additional doses might be considered” in nursing home residents.

Nearly 170 million people in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated, though only some would become eligible in the next few months for a booster.

Officials said they have enough supply to continue donations and exports to other nations still struggling to procure vaccines. Still they’ve faced criticism for stoking inequities by handing out third shots while vast majorities of people in many countries haven’t had their first.



WHO REACTION

The World Health Organization has called for a moratorium on booster shots through September to enable poorer countries to catch up on vaccination rates. A spokesperson for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which co-leads the Covax sharing program, said that rich countries giving boosters will only exacerbate inequities and called on countries to share all excess doses with Covax.

“The divide between the haves and have-nots will only grow larger if manufacturers and leaders prioritize booster shots over supply to low and middle income countries,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press briefing in Geneva.

Sarah Swinehart, Senior Director of Communications for North America at The ONE Campaign said the decision to authorize booster shots for all Americans threatens to further exacerbate global vaccine inequities and prolong the pandemic in the U.S. and abroad.

Tedros pressed for Johnson & Johnson, which is manufacturing some vaccines in Africa, to distribute doses there before sending them to Western countries that have already immunized large portions of their populations.

“It’s outrageous that a healthy, vaccinated individual will be able to get a third shot before the elderly and health workers in low-income countries can get a single dose,” said Sarah Swinehart, a spokesperson for the ONE Campaign.

The CDC said separately that it will launch a new outbreak analysis and forecast center, picking a group of outsiders from academia and the private sector to lead the new initiative.