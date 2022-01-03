U.S. index futures and European stocks rose, extending a strong start to 2022, as investors bet data on U.S. manufacturing and job openings will further show the world’s largest economy is resilient against the spread of omicron.

Contracts on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.2 per cent after the underlying gauge hit another record Monday. Carnival Corp. advanced in premarket New York trading amid a global rebound intravel stocks. Treasury yields steadied as Federal Reserve tightening underpinned traders’ debates on the year’s outlook. The dollar was marginally higher as the yen tumbled to a five-year low. Europe’s Stoxx 600 recaptured its record.

Investors are setting aside their worries about the highly infectious omicron virus variant for the moment as they continue to trade on the economic recovery from the pandemic. The ISM December survey, due for release Tuesday, will show the early impact of the variant on supply chains, while the JOLTS data will show the balance between job openings and unemployment numbers.

“Globally, there is a lot of news regarding the rising omicron cases, but there is also a lot of news that the cases are not as deadly as the previous variants of COVID,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote, wrote in a note. “And investors prefer focusing on a glass half full rather than a glass half empty at the start of the year.”

Markets anticipate an uptick in volatility as they navigate through the omicron variant, supply-chain disruptions and more central banks winding back pandemic stimulus. More than one million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday, a new global daily record.

The 10-year Treasury yield was steady at 1.63 per cent after surging 12 basis points on Monday. The two-year rate was at 0.77 per cent. Looking beyond the current risk-on momentum, traders expect Fed tightening to boost yields and reset equity valuations. This week’s U.S. December payroll data and minutes from the Fed’s meeting last month may throw more light on the pace of such shift.

“We expect 2022 to be far more challenging from an investment perspective,” Heather Wald, vice president at Bel Air Investment Advisors, said in an emailed note. “Rarely has a market delivered three consecutive years of double-digit returns, as we have seen from 2019-2021. With the Federal Reserve set to accelerate tightening and a fairly valued stock market, we anticipate more muted returns for the S&P next year but still expect equities to remain attractive versus other liquid asset classes.”

Carnival rose 2.6 per cent in early trading, signaling the stock may extend its recovery from last week’s slump on the back of a warning from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention that even vaccinated travelers must avoid cruises.

Europe’s equity benchmark recaptured its record level as U.K. airline stocks rallied. British Airways owner IAG, Ryanair Holdings Plc and Wizz Air Holdings Plc advanced at least 8.8 per cent each as the London market reopened after a holiday and signs grew demand for travel remains robust.

In China, renewable energy and health-care firms paced declines. Also souring the mood, the People Bank of China cut its net injection of short-term cash to the markets, prompting concerns over support for the financial system.

Elsewhere, crude oil futures rose ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Tuesday to discuss production. Bitcoin hovered around US$46,500.

What to watch this week:

FOMC meeting minutes scheduled for release Wednesday

Fed’s Bullard discusses the U.S. economy and monetary policy in an event on Thursday

Fed’s Daly discusses monetary policy on a panel Friday

ECB’s Schnabel speaks on a panel Saturday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6 per cent as of 9:59 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.9 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1303

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 115.83 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.3780 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.3512

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.63 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.13 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 1.05 per cent

Commodities