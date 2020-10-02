(Bloomberg) -- U.S. index futures dropped after President Donald Trump announced Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19, sparking a selloff in riskier assets.

December contracts on the S&P 500 fell 1.6% as of 7:05 a.m. in London, after sliding as much as 2%. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.7% and those on the Nasdaq 100 Index lost 1.9%. In a memo released early Friday morning in the U.S., Trump’s physician said that the president and first lady plan to remain at the White House “during their convalescence” and that the medical unit would “maintain a vigilant watch.”

Market Watchers Warn of Deeper Selloff as Trump Tests Positive

“We’re struggling to get our head around it because such things are clearly not in the manual of investment management,” said Gary Dugan, chief executive officer at Global CIO Office. “He could be isolated for two weeks so that may mean he calls an invalid election. This will induce nervousness in the markets and we could see a 10% correction in U.S. equities that will likely drag down Asian equities for the balance of the year.”

Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, said contact tracing for Trump and Melania Trump was being carried out and “the appropriate notifications and recommendations will be made.”

“We’ve seen a massive risk-off response with shares down, futures down, dollar is up, yields down. So it’s a very clean risk-off response and that makes sense,” said Ilya Spivak, head Asia Pacific strategist at DailyFX. “Investors don’t know what to do with it so they’re just dumping and going to cash.”

S&P 500 contracts had seen mild weakness earlier after the House of Representatives passed a $2.2 trillion Democrat-only fiscal stimulus package that Republicans reject. Next up comes the monthly U.S. payrolls data later Friday.

Global equities have struggled since reaching a peak in September, leaving investors looking for the next market catalysts amid the continuing fallout from the pandemic. Thousands of job cuts this week showed how firms are still wrestling with readjustments needed to survive in the pandemic era as virus cases continue to climb.

“Investors should hedge themselves against S&P. Most people may still be having their hedges on given what happened in March,” said Justin Tang, the head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “A lot depends on what happens in the next seven days. If Trump goes to ICU, it is going to be a big problem, but if he is asymptomatic, that volatility may get contained.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.