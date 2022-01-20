Rent banks a 'lifesaver' for Canadians earning low, moderate incomes
The banks have different structures and offerings, but most operate through government or philanthropic donations and target low-income residents with short-term needs.
Depressed housing inventory curbed U.S. sales of previously owned homes at the end of the strongest year since 2006, and a recent spike in mortgage rates risks a further tempering of purchases.
Mortgage rates climbed for the fourth consecutive week, reaching the highest level since the start of the pandemic.
Pretium Partners is launching a joint venture that will invest roughly $600 million to develop new homes for lease, expanding in a corner of U.S. housing that’s increasingly popular with investors.
(Bloomberg) -- Greenwich home listings plunged to a record low in the fourth quarter, putting the brakes on a buying frenzy in the posh Connecticut town.
(Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates climbed for the fourth consecutive week, reaching the highest level since the start of the pandemic.
The average for a 30-year loan was 3.56%, up from 3.45% last week and the highest since mid-March 2020, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday.
Rates followed a recent jump in yields for 10-year Treasuries. Borrowing costs may continue to increase as the Federal Reserve eyes a rate hike to dampen surging inflation.
That could put the American dream of owning a home further out of reach for those already struggling to find affordable options. Rates plummeted to a record low roughly a year ago, and cheap borrowing costs have helped fuel a red-hot housing market that’s pumped up real estate prices.
“As a result of higher mortgage rates, purchase demand has modestly waned in advance of the spring homebuying season,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac chief economist, said in a statement. “However, supply remains near historically tight levels and home prices remain high.”
