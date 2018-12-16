33m ago
U.S. Pessimism, Australia Sees Surplus, New China Plan: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- The Bank of Japan is more likely to wait until after next year’s sales tax hike before taking action to tighten monetary policy, a growing number of economists say
- Australia is on track to return to the black for the first time since the global financial crisis, almost doubling the size of its projected surplus
- The number of Americans expecting the U.S. economy to get worse in the next year is at its highest point since 2013, a new poll shows
- The search is on for clues to the next recession and the Bank for International Settlements reckons it’s got a good one
- 2019 is shaping up to be a testing year for the world economy. Here’s a whistle-stop look at some of what could go wrong or right
- China built a global economy in 40 years -- now it has a new plan
To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Bourke in Sydney at cbourke4@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Henry Hoenig
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.