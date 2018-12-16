(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

  • The Bank of Japan is more likely to wait until after next year’s sales tax hike before taking action to tighten monetary policy, a growing number of economists say
  • Australia is on track to return to the black for the first time since the global financial crisis, almost doubling the size of its projected surplus
  • The number of Americans expecting the U.S. economy to get worse in the next year is at its highest point since 2013, a new poll shows
  • The search is on for clues to the next recession and the Bank for International Settlements reckons it’s got a good one
  • 2019 is shaping up to be a testing year for the world economy. Here’s a whistle-stop look at some of what could go wrong or right
  • China built a global economy in 40 years -- now it has a new plan

