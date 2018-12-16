(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The Bank of Japan is more likely to wait until after next year’s sales tax hike before taking action to tighten monetary policy, a growing number of economists say

Australia is on track to return to the black for the first time since the global financial crisis, almost doubling the size of its projected surplus

The number of Americans expecting the U.S. economy to get worse in the next year is at its highest point since 2013, a new poll shows

The search is on for clues to the next recession and the Bank for International Settlements reckons it’s got a good one

2019 is shaping up to be a testing year for the world economy. Here’s a whistle-stop look at some of what could go wrong or right

China built a global economy in 40 years -- now it has a new plan

