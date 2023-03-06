Global stock markets paused on Monday after last week's rally, as investors waited to see if U.S. Treasury yields would extend their declines off recent highs and assessed the potential impact of China's modest new economic growth target.

Europe's Stoxx 600 index firmed slightly, while futures contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 traded around flat, struggling to build on Friday's rally in the underlying indexes, after Chinese leaders set a lower-than-expected economic growth goal, that implied Beijing is unlikely to deploy large-scale stimulus.

While that hurt commodity prices, and weighed on mainland Chinese shares, some analysts also reckon it may prevent another bout of price growth stemming from the world's No. 2 economy.

“The announcement may disappoint some investors but on the other hand, it could ease some fears of a strong inflationary impact from China,” Kristoffer Kjaer Lomholt, head of FX and corporate research at Danske Bank, told clients in a note.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slipped further below the psychologically key 4 per cent level, to stand around 3.93 per cent after a measure of prices on Friday showed service providers' costs rising at a slower pace. That had also helped the S&P 500 snap a three-week losing streak, while the Nasdaq 100 scored its best day since early February.

Bloomberg's dollar gauge was flat, after losing 0.8 per cent last week. Euro zone bonds also firmed as investors trimmed wagers on peak interest rates in the bloc.

Investors are waiting to see if this week's Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to the Senate and House committees echoes recent hawkish comments from other Fed officials. However, current market pricing is for interest rates to rise to 5.4 per cent — in line with the amount of tightening Fed officials have suggested will be necessary. A 25 basis-point rate rise is fully priced for the Fed's March 21-22 meeting, with the outside chance of a 50 basis-point move.

“Powell could surprise markets this week with his testimony but they have already set it up so they hike in 25 basis-point increments,” Nikko Asset Management chief strategist John Vail said on Bloomberg Television.

Vail predicted monthly payrolls data due Friday would show a far softer figure than the previous month, “and that may calm down some of the fears of the Fed.”

Meanwhile, commodity markets felt the heat from China's new growth target, with prices for iron ore, crude oil and copper softening. A Bloomberg index of commodities declined as much as 1 per cent, while the commodity-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars lost ground.

In European markets, optimism was also tempered by a fresh slide in the shares of embattled Credit Suisse Group AG, after news that Harris Associates had sold its entire stake in the lender after about two decades of ownership. U.S. premarket trading saw a boost for shares in Apple and Tesla Inc. The former is gearing up to launch its next slate of laptops and desktops, while the electric carmaker has slashed prices for the second time this year.

Key events this week:

U.S. factory orders, durable goods, Monday

U.S. wholesale inventories, consumer credit, Tuesday

Fed Powell's semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Senate Banking Committee, Tuesday

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Euro area GDP, Wednesday

U.S. MBA mortgage applications, ADP employment change, trade balance, JOLTS job openings, Wednesday

Fed Chair Powell's semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the House Financial Services Committee, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventories, Wednesday

China CPI, PPI, Thursday

U.S. Challenger job cuts, initial jobless claims, household change in net worth, Thursday

Bank of Japan policy rate decision, Friday

U.S. nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate, monthly budget statement, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 4:37 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.0637

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2030

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 136.04 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.6 per cent to 6.9363 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4 per cent to US$22,390.83

Ether fell 0.5 per cent to US$1,563.51

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.93 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.68 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield was little changed at 3.85 per cent

Commodities