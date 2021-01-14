U.S. stocks retreat from highs; bond yields increase

U.S. stocks traded off the highs for the day and Treasury yields lingered near 10-month highs amid optimism President-elect Joe Biden plans COVID-19 relief of about US$2 trillion.

The energy, industrial and financial sectors led the benchmark S&P 500 higher for a third day. Biden’s advisers recently told allies in Congress about the cost of the package, CNN reported. Biden is expected to announce his economic support plans later in the day. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said policy makers won’t raise interest rates unless they see troubling signs of inflation.

“Everybody acknowledges the high valuations, but most people say yes, but the stimulus,” said Scott Knapp, chief market strategist of CUNA Mutual Group. “That’s the response to it. Markets are anticipating that reflation is under way.”

Investors betting on an economic recovery this year are tolerating stretched stock valuations, partly because they expect further U.S. fiscal spending and better control of the pandemic with vaccines. With Biden due to take office within days, the transfer of power promises more turbulence. On Wednesday the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, though a Senate trial for Trump likely won’t get underway before his term ends on Jan. 20.

“Investors are looking past that and really concentrating on the stimulus and what that’s going to mean further down the road,”said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank.

After years of too-low inflation, the U.S. central bank approved new policy guidance in September, spelling out it would be appropriate to keep rates near zero until inflation has risen to its 2 per cent target and was on track to moderately exceed that level.

“Our eyes are wide open on this,” Powell said. “At the end of the day the public will need to see us allow inflation to move moderately above 2 per cent for a time before the new framework will be seen as fully credible.”

The time to raise rates “is no time soon,” Powell added.

On the virus front, China recorded its first COVID-19 death since April as new clusters continued to expand. France said it will extend tighter curfew measures across the country in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Here are some key events coming up:

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. are among firms due to report earnings.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to lay out proposals for fiscal support on Thursday.

U.S. retail sales, industrial production, business inventories and consumer sentiment figures are due Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index increased 0.2 per cent to 3,815.43 as of 1:36 p.m. New York time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4 per cent to 31,162.63.

The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.4 per cent to 13,159.12.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 0.7 per cent to 412, the highest in almost 11 months.

The MSCI All-Country World Index rose 0.4 per cent to 663.84, the highest on record.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.2 per cent to 1,120.36.

The euro dipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.2156, the weakest in four weeks.

The British pound climbed 0.3 per cent to US$1.3672, the strongest in almost three years.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1 per cent to 103.78 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 1.11 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to -0.55 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.291 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at US$53.33 a barrel.

Silver strengthened 1.3 per cent to US$25.73 per ounce.

--With assistance from Kamaron Leach.