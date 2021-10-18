U.S. stocks extended a rebound on Monday as a whipsaw in energy prices eased pressure on global shares.

The S&P 500 added 0.2 per cent and the Nasdaq 100 added 0.5 per cent, continuing last week’s gains when solid corporate earnings and economic reports were enough to outweigh an energy shortage and supply-chain disruptions.

Earlier commodity prices gained after OPEC+ failed to meet output targets and Russia opted against sending more natural gas to Europe, stoking fears about inflation and policy tightening. However, crude oil in New York had pared back gains to US$82.50 by late afternoon trading.

“The issues that caused the pullback have quieted over the past two weeks, which has rightly allowed stocks to bounce,” wrote Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter. “But these issues are not resolved by any stretch of the imagination.”

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.59 per cent as a global bond selloff gathered pace. U.K. yields surged after the Bank of England warned on the need to respond to price pressures. Meanwhile, rate-hike bets have also picked up in Australia and New Zealand, where inflation accelerated to the fastest pace in 10 years. The dollar was little changed.

“The week ahead should provide investors further insight as to the health of the stateside economy as well as the strength and resilience of S&P 500 corporate earnings,” John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer, wrote to clients. “Last week a glance under the hood of how things are going was provided when five of America’s biggest banks reported results with enough positive surprises among them to counter concerns that had jostled stocks ahead of their reporting.”

Speakers from the Federal Reserve this week are also expected to try to calm investors about future tightening ahead of plans to begin tapering its asset-purchase program.

“Rising commodity prices -- particularly oil prices, which only appear to go in one direction at the moment -- are boosting expectations of high inflation becoming more entrenched and a sooner move by the Fed to raise interest rates,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “This is hurting demand for stocks, particularly tech stocks, which are less attractive as interest rates rise but also as investors are looking ahead to a slew of earnings from these big names.”

Meanwhile, there are fears the central bank will not be nimble enough to respond to a potential miscalculation.

“That’s where we could end up with recessionary risks down the line,” Michael Darda, chief economist and market strategist at MKM Holdings, said. “That’s not going to be a risk for next year in my estimation, but this could prove to be a shorter business cycle.”

Events to watch this week:

Earnings roll in, including from AT&T Inc., Barclays Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix Inc. and Tesla Inc.

Bank Indonesia rate decision and briefing, Tuesday

China’s NPC Standing Committee starts a meeting Tuesday that goes on through Oct. 23. A review of anti-monopoly regulations is on the agenda

U.S. housing starts, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

China property prices, loan prime rates, Wednesday

U.S. Conference Board leading index, U.S. existing home sales, jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes part in policy panel discussion, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 11:50 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1606

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.3720

The Japanese yen was little changed at 114.25 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.59 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.15 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 1.13 per cent

Commodities