(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will open its borders to vaccinated foreign travelers on Nov. 8, a White House official said, a move that will expand travel options for those who’ve gotten their shots and clamp down on those who haven’t.

The measures are the biggest changes to U.S. travel policy since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, and replace a system that flatly barred most foreign nationals coming directly from certain regions, including Europe, India, Brazil and China.

Instead, under the new system, vaccinated people who have had a negative test within the prior 72 hours will be able to board a flight to the U.S. as long as they share contact tracing information. Unvaccinated foreigners will be generally barred from entry, while unvaccinated Americans will need a negative Covid-19 test.

The move was first announced on Sept. 20, but the Biden administration didn’t immediately announce when the measures would kick in. Airlines, battered by the coronavirus crisis, have applauded the move. Trans-Atlantic flights between the U.S. and Europe -- filled with premium travelers -- had been the single most profitable part of the global aviation market.

It’s not yet clear what the U.S. will consider full vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently considers people fully vaccinated when they have received the full course of any vaccine authorized by the World Health Organization.

