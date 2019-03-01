Mar 1, 2019
Uber CEO Calls Rival Lyft's IPO a 'Big Moment For Ridesharing'
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The response from Uber Technologies Inc. on rival Lyft Inc.’s plans for a public listing: congratulations.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi applauded Lyft co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green on their plans to take the company public in a tweet Friday afternoon.
READ: Lyft’s Coming IPO Could Bring About Big Pay Day for Some Drivers
To contact the reporter on this story: Maria Jose Valero in New York at mvalero3@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Clementine Fletcher at cfletcher5@bloomberg.net, Morwenna Coniam
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.