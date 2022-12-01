(Bloomberg) -- UBS Americas President Naureen Hassan will add responsibility for several digital-focused teams that previously were part of the global wealth-management operation.

Hassan, who joined the Swiss bank in October, will oversee the expansion of UBS’s digitally customized banking services, the build-out of wealth management’s digital capabilities, electronic strategy and platforms, and smart technologies and advanced analytics, according to an internal memo.

“The Americas region is increasingly demonstrating the important role that it plays in our firm’s strategy and future success,” Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers said in the memo, which was seen by Bloomberg News and confirmed by a spokeswoman.

Hassan joined UBS Group AG from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, succeeding Tom Naratil as president of UBS Americas and chief executive officer of UBS Americas Holding LLC.

