(Bloomberg) -- A dovish stance from new Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda at his inaugural press conference is likely to be short lived, according to strategists.

A steady-as-she-goes series of comments on measures from yield-curve control to negative interest rates sent the yen sliding as Ueda hinted any significant policy tweak may be unlikely for the time being. But market participants still see a policy shift as inevitable in the face of rising inflation and will closely watch the language at this month’s policy meeting before making any changes to positions.

Here’s a selection of comments from Japan watchers:

Attention on Next Meeting

Teppei Ino, head of global markets research at MUFG Bank Ltd.

“Ueda’s first press conference spurred a weaker yen probably because some market players who expected him to provide more details about yield-curve control tweak were disappointed. Basically, Ueda indicated maintenance of the current monetary policy framework, including the negative interest rate. However, this will unlikely be a factor to successively sell the yen and investors will probably await discussions at the April 27-28 policy meeting.”

Policy Tightening Still Likely

Joseph Capurso and Kristina Clifton, strategists at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“Policy tightening is still more likely than not given the trends in inflation and wages. Dollar-yen will remain guided by US Treasury yields. Risks are skewed down amid risk of Bank of Japan tightening. Nevertheless, USD/JPY can lift to 134.68 if financial markets revise up their expectations for the FOMC Fed funds rate this week.”

Forward Guidance Governor

Shoki Omori, chief desk strategist at Mizuho Securities Co.

“I don’t think the new BOJ is thinking about major policy change in April and June monetary policy meeting given their cautiousness in data and overseas banking sectors. There are two quick takeaways. First, it was hard to him to scrap the comment that he made at the parliament. I believe he likely identifies himself as a ‘time-axis policy (forward guidance)’ governor. I do think he is against negative interest rate policy as he said it is harmful in terms of financial intermediary function but he possibly could not directly deny it.

Secondly, Ueda’s presser started quite late at 7:15pm, in which Japanese markets were closed. If he were to make a drastic change in tone of his language, it would give foreign investors advantage over domestic investors in major products. I do feel Governor Ueda would want to be data oriented and maintain status quo. For trades, I’d like to retain 20s30s flatteners, 5y JGBASW, and short USD/JPY with short RR.”

