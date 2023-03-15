(Bloomberg) -- The UK government will announce a raft of environmental policies by the end of March in response to US President Joe Biden’s massive package of green subsidies, people familiar with the matter said.

The plan has internally been titled “Green Day” and will include measures to protect jobs in British industries such as electric vehicle production, which may come under threat from the US Inflation Reduction Act the EU’s Green Industrial Plan, according to the people, who spoke anonymously about unannounced policies.

The program isn’t likely to rival the US or EU packages in terms of subsidies, but will include measures to address risks to British jobs and implement a plan for green growth, the people said.

Officials at the Treasury and the new Department for Energy and Net Zero, led by Grant Shapps, are working on the policy. Neither department immediately responded to a request for comment.

