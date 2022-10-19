(Bloomberg) --

The UK Treasury is set to transfer more than £11 billion ($12.4 billion) to the Bank of England this fiscal year to cover projected losses in its bond-buying program, a person familiar with the matter said.

The capital transfer was detailed in an update to the “Central Government Supply Estimates” published on Tuesday by the Treasury. The new £11.175 billion injection is listed under “assistance to financial institutions - payment to the Bank of England.”

Parliament is set to debate the contents of the statement on Monday. The BOE is to begin unwinding its quantitative easing program next month.

A spokesman for the Treasury said “the new chancellor remains very committed to bank independence and has full confidence in it.” The BOE declined to comment.

The transfer is a key milestone of quantitative easing’s journey from government cash cow to liability. It’s come at the worst possible time for Prime Minister Liz Truss’s government, which now needs to find large savings to balance the books in the wake of its disastrous budget last month.

It marks a reversal of a decade-long trend where those bond holdings fed money to the Treasury. The central bank is now facing a loss on those holdings both from selling bonds at lower prices then it bought them for, and also as rising interest rates increase the cost of servicing the debt.

As the BOE’s purchases are indemnified by the Treasury, the loss will be borne by taxpayer.

Future Loss

Bloomberg calculations suggest the BOE’s annual loss could top £20 billion as soon as next year.

The shortfall stems from the design of the BOE’s bond buying under its quantitative easing program, where the central bank bought bonds in financial markets to stimulate the economy and limit interest rates.

As part of the £895 billion QE program, an equivalent amount of reserves were created in the form of deposits held by commercial lenders at the bank.

The central bank pays interest on those reserves at the current bank rate. Initially, the cost was more than covered by income earned on government bonds bought by the BOE with the money it created.

That equation has changed now that interest rates have risen to 2.25%, higher than the average coupon income on the gilt portfolio. That’s prompted speculation the government may consider changing the rules of the plan to mitigate the hit. The Treasury denies that tweak is coming.

Pressure to change the payout on reserves may increase along with rising costs of the program. If the BOE’s key rates hit 5% next year, as markets currently expect, interest payments on holdings will be close to £40 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations. Coupon payments will only offset less than half of that, while selling bonds will also likely incur extra losses.

