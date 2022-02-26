(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine has asked utilities to prioritize electricity made from natural gas in a bid to stockpile coal in case supplies are disrupted, according to the nation’s top power producer.

Energy minister Herman Galushchenko told Ukraine’s utilities to focus on natural gas in order to build up the country’s strategic reserves of coal, DTEK Chief Executive Officer Maxim Timchenko said on a call with reporters. Ukraine relies on Russia for the majority of its coal imports, while gas can be shipped in from European countries.

Ukraine currently has enough coal to produce power for the whole country for 15-20 days and the energy system is stable, he said. The ministry in Kiev didn’t immediately respond to a call and email seeking comment.

There are Bigger Atomic Worries Than Chernobyl in Ukraine

Russia has control of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant and its tanks are nearing the country’s biggest nuclear station at Zaporizhzhya, Timchenko said.

Out of Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors, 11 are still in operation. “The major threat for the Ukrainian system is nuclear and any intentional or unintentional damage of nuclear plants,” said Timchenko.

Power consumption has fallen across Ukraine

Some Ukranian power distribution infrastructure is damaged

About 40% of DTEK’s 1-gigawatt renewable energy capacity is offline because of damage to the transmission network

Russia is in control of DTEK’s Luhansk power plant

The ministry on Saturday told utilities to supply power to consumers at fixed prices starting Sunday

Earlier story: DTEK Energy Says Its Ukraine Coal Mines Continue to Operate

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.