(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine continued uninterrupted on Sunday amid reports that a pipeline caught fire in Kharkiv as Russian troops entered Ukraine’s second city overnight.

Russia’s Gazprom PJSC, which sends the fuel to Europe via Ukraine’s pipelines, said gas transit was proceeding as normal. The pressure in the system doesn’t indicate major disruption, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said early Sunday, adding that “visual assessment is limited” due to the extensive military operations in the city.

Ukraine’s gas grid continued to supply customers as of 10 a.m. local time Sunday, the operator said, adding that it may make changes to the system to reduce risks of accidents “in areas where hostilities occur.”

The fighting continued in Kyiv and across Ukraine on Sunday, the fourth day of an invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin. About a third of Russia’s gas exports to Europe are sent through Ukraine.

Russian ballistic missiles also struck the city of Vasylkiv, south of Kyiv, and an oil-product storage caught fire, according to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry. There were no immediate details on casualties. Emergency services reported no threat to the local communities from the fire at the facility in the village of Kryachky.

