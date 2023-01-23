(Bloomberg) -- Foreign ministers of the European Union meet in Brussels, with the issue of tank deliveries to Ukraine among the topics on their agenda. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and his other Baltic counterparts called on Germany over the weekend to provide the tanks.

The EU ministers are expected to approve another 500 million euros ($545 million) in funding for weapons sent to Ukraine, amid concerns Budapest may seek to veto it.

Russia said it saw no reason yet for holding a fresh round of talks under the New START treaty postponed since November. The meeting originally planned in Cairo would have marked the first such talks since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. Resuming suspended inspections of US and Russian nuclear weapons sites was to have been on the agenda.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Russian forces continued their offensive in the direction of Bakhmut, conducted unsuccessful assaults on the Lyman, Avdiyivka and Zaporizhzhia axes, and are on the defensive in other areas, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. According to its statement, Russian troops launched four missile and five air strikes on Ukraine over the past day and carried out more than 40 salvos from multiple rocket launchers, while the Ukrainian military repelled attacks near 11 settlements in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Zelenskiy Announces ‘Powerful’ Steps Following Dismissal of Deputy Minister (8:40 a.m.)

Decisions to restore fair governance “have already been prepared,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his daily video statement Sunday night. The decisions concern officials involved in procurement in the energy sector and for the military, Zelenskiy said without elaborating.

The Ukrainian government on Sunday dismissed deputy minister of communities, development and infrastructure, Vasyl Lozynskyi, who is suspected of abuse of office and bribery.

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Tank Deliveries to Ukraine (8:38 a.m.)

EU foreign ministers will discuss tank deliveries to Ukraine in Brussels, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters ahead of Monday’s meeting.

“From my personal opinion, these kind of arms should be provided to the Ukrainian army but it’s a member state decision and we’re here to discuss about it,” Borrell said. The EU foreign policy chief added he hoped the bloc would reach political consensus on a new tranche of 500 million euros in funding for weapons sent to Ukraine.

Russia Says No Grounds Yet For Arms Treaty Talks With US (8 a.m.)

Russia said it sees no grounds yet for holding a fresh round of talks under the New START treaty postponed since November. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the atmosphere isn’t conducive to these negotiations, Interfax reported.

The meeting originally planned in Cairo would have marked the first such discussions since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. Resuming suspended inspections of US and Russian nuclear weapons sites was to have been on the agenda.

