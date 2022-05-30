(Bloomberg) -- European Union officials are due to meet Monday morning to try to break an impasse over a proposed embargo on Russian oil imports amid continued resistance from Hungary.

The EU failed to strike a deal Sunday despite a push to get an agreement before a two-day meeting of the bloc’s leaders starting Monday afternoon in Brussels. Hungary is so far refusing to back a compromise despite proposals aimed at ensuring its Russian oil supplies, according to people familiar with the talks.

Meanwhile, Russia is developing a way to pay its Eurobond debt that would sidestep western financial infrastructure, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview. On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited front-line troops in the Kharkiv region in his first trip away from Kyiv since Russia’s invasion.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

EU Nations Yet to Break Stalemate Over Russian Oil Embargo

Russia to Settle Eurobond Debt in Mirror of EU Payments for Gas

Zelenskiy Visits Troops, Inspects Bombed-Out Housing in Kharkiv

Putin Pledges Three-Year Gas Supply to Balkan Ally Serbia

All times CET:

New French Foreign Minister to Visit Kyiv (7:30 a.m.)

France’s new foreign affairs minister, Catherine Colonna, is visiting Kyiv on Monday, where she will meet Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and President Zelenskiy.

Colonna will underline France’s determination to reinforce its support for Ukraine, both humanitarian and financial, and in terms of supplying defense equipment, according to a statement from the foreign ministry. Colonna will discuss the blockade of cereal and oil-seed exports from Ukraine in an effort to find concrete solutions as quickly as possible, the ministry said.

South Korea Conservatives Plan Ukraine Visit (5:44 a.m.)

Members of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s conservative People Power Party said they plan to visit Ukraine next month, as the government mulls sending more aid to Kyiv.

Yoon’s government may reach a deal with Canada that could include providing the North American country with as many as 100,000 artillery shells, which would then make their way to Ukraine, South Korean broadcaster SBS reported, citing an unidentified military source. Canada has been providing lethal weapons to Ukraine and recently requested South Korea to provide weapons to Ottawa, it said.

Russia to Settle Eurobond Debt (1:12 a.m.)

Foreign investors can open accounts in Russian banks in rubles and hard currency to receive payment, Siluanov told business newspaper Vedomosti. It’s a reverse-image of the way European nations now pay for Russian gas while avoiding obstacles imposed by sanctions.

“This is how it works for gas payments: we get foreign currency, then it is converted to rubles” on behalf of the gas buyer, Siluanov said. “The Eurobond settlement mechanism will operate in the same way, but in the opposite direction.”

Zelenskiy Fires Kharkiv Security Head (9:30 p.m.)

Zelenskiy said he fired the head of Ukraine’s security service in the Kharkiv region, where he handed out medals earlier Sunday to troops fighting Russian forces.

“I dismissed the head of the Security Service of the Kharkiv region because, since the beginning of the war, he has not been trying to protect the city and was thinking only of himself,” Zelenskiy said on Telegram. He didn’t elaborate or provide the official’s name.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.