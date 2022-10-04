(Bloomberg) -- The Ukrainian army has liberated more than 450 settlements in the northern Kharkiv region alone since September, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address. Fierce fighting continued in many areas, Zelenskiy said, adding that among the Russian forces killed were newly-drafted troops.

European Union countries edged closer to a deal on a new sanctions package, as they face strong pressure to punish Russia for escalating its war in Ukraine and illegally annexing four occupied territories there.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk drew the wrath of Ukrainians from the president on down for Twitter posts urging Ukraine to seek a negotiated solution to the invasion by Russia and to cede Crimea for good.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Ukrainian forces made substantial gains around Lyman and in the northern Kherson region over the last 24 hours, the US-based Institute for the Study of War said. The Russian units defeated on these fronts were previously considered to be among Russia’s premier conventional fighting forces. Ukrainian forces made advances on the Oskil River-Kreminna line toward the Luhansk region border. Russia launched a missile attack on the city of Kharkiv overnight, with one woman dying, the regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram. More than 20 Ukrainian settlements have been shelled by Russia over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

(All times CET)

Zelenskiy Says Ukraine’s Counter-Offensive Continues (8:10 a.m.)

The Ukrainian army has retaken settlements in several regions, Zelenskiy said in his nightly address. “Fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front,” he said.

Zelenskiy said that among the Russian troops killed were those drafted a week or two ago. “And when these new ones die, more people will be sent. This is how Russia fights. That’s how it will lose as well,” he said. “No sham referenda, announcements about annexations, conversations about the borders they invented and drew somewhere, will help them.”

Musk Says SpaceX Has Spent About $80 Million on Ukraine (6:25 a.m.)

SpaceX’s out-of-pocket costs for providing Ukraine with Starlink dishes stands at around $80 million so far, Elon Musk said in a tweet late Monday, adding that the company is “obviously” pro-Ukraine as it defends itself against the Russian invasion.

Musk, the company’s chief executive, infuriated Ukrainians when he suggested that the country seek a negotiated solution to the invasion by Russia and cede Crimea for good.

