(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Kremlin may attempt a “particularly cruel” assault as the country celebrates its 31st Independence Day. US diplomats warned that Russia is preparing to intensify attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities.

Washington will announce $3 billion in new arms supplies for Ukraine on Wednesday, which is also the six-month mark of Russia’s invasion, according to a US official.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Kremlin forces have deliberately slowed their offensive on humanitarian concerns.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower Image

Germany to Provide Ukraine With More Than $500 Million in Aid

Russian LNG Plant Scraps Cargo to Asian Buyer on Payment Issues

Russia’s Local Debt Revival Has a Place Reserved for Yuan Bonds

Britain Imports No Fuel From Russia for First Time on Record

Russia May Step Up Fuel Exports to Asia as EU Sanctions Tighten

On the Ground

Russia shelled Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia overnight, according to RBC-Ukraine, while Zelenskiy warned that “brutal strikes” are possible on Independence Day. The Ukrainian army said Russian forces struck towns and made several unsuccessful assaults in the Donetsk region. The UK Defence Ministry said the Kremlin’s Donbas offensive is making little progress and that Russia is suffering from shortages of munitions, vehicles and personnel.

(All times CET)

Russia Eyes Yuan Bonds Amid Plans to Resume Debt Sales (11:20 a.m.)

Russia will resurrect local bond sales as soon as next month and it wants yuan-denominated debt to eventually play a role as it retools its sanctions-hit markets with a view to its ally, China.

Sales of ruble bonds, known as OFZs, could resume with small offerings in the second half of September after a six-month hiatus, according to a person familiar with the matter. At the same time, a plan to debut Chinese currency notes locally is being dusted off after sanctions shut Russia out of its traditional markets in the US and Europe, the person said.

The government froze weekly auctions in early February, just two weeks before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fulfilling less than a fifth of its first-quarter borrowing plan.

Russia Detains Anti-War Opposition Leader (10:05 a.m.)

Police detained the former mayor of Yekaterinburg, Yevgeny Roizman, on charges of “discrediting” Russia’s army, state-run Tass news service reported. Roizman, who’s already been fined three times for criticizing the invasion under the country’s “fake news” law, was one of the last prominent opposition activists remaining in Russia not in detention as part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on dissent.

Video posted on social media showed masked officers swooping on his apartment and leading Roizman away. He’s heard telling a journalist that he was being detained for “one phrase - the invasion of Ukraine.” Roizman, a Putin critic who was mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city from 2013 to 2018, faces as many as five years in prison if convicted.

Shoigu Says Russia Deliberately Slowed Offensive (9:30 a.m.)

Russia has slowed the pace of its offensive in Ukraine intentionally in order to minimize civilian casualties, Shoigu said at a meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Russia’s attempt to quickly capture Kyiv at the outset of the invasion failed in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance, and the Kremlin has regrouped its forces in the country’s east and south. Ukraine says long-range weapons it received from allies, including US-made multiple rocket systems, have allowed it to strike ammunition storage and logistics centers deeper in Russian-occupied territory, helping turn the tide of the war.

Russian forces have been accused of targeting civilian buildings and committing atrocities in Ukraine. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said Aug. 1 it has recorded over 12,500 civilian casualties in the war and believes the actual figures are significantly higher.

Scholz Pledges Continued Support for Kyiv (9:00 a.m.)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz marked Ukraine’s Independence Day with a pledge to stand with the government in Kyiv for as long as it needs support.

“We will continue to supply weapons ranging from self-propelled howitzers to air-defense systems, month after month,” Scholz said in a video message published on Twitter. “We continue to train Ukrainian troops so they can use Europe’s most up-to-date military equipment,” he added. “And we will support Ukraine financially and help to rebuild destroyed towns and villages.”

Russian LNG Plant Scraps Cargo to Asian Buyer (8:05 a.m.)

Sakhalin Energy LLC, the new operator set up by Moscow to shore up control over the liquefied natural gas facility in Russia’s Far East, scrapped a shipment to at least one North Asian customer due to payment issues as well as delays signing revised contracts, according to traders with knowledge of the matter.

Moscow transferred ownership of the plant to Russia-based Sakhalin Energy from a Bermuda-based entity on Aug. 19 and customers were asked to commit to new deals and send payments to Russian banks from that date. The canceled cargo was the first tangible example Moscow’s move to nationalize the plant is affecting shipments to the region.

Clash at UN Focuses on Nuclear Plant (12:06 a.m.)

Russian and Ukrainian representatives to the United Nations traded accusations during a Tuesday afternoon Security Council meeting focused on the status of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, with each accusing the other’s forces of shelling in the vicinity of the facility and calling for an inspection by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Rosemary DiCarlo, UN under secretary general for political and peace-building affairs, repeated calls by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to withdraw all military forces from the plant and grant the IAEA inspectors access.

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, accused Kyiv of shelling the nuclear plant and the international community of “whitewashing” alleged violations by the Ukrainian government. Sergiy Kyslytsya, the Ukrainian representative, said Russia alone was responsible for the risks, which he said would abate when Moscow withdraws its troops, as had occurred at the Chernobyl facility earlier in the war.

US to Give Ukraine $3 Billion in Arms (8:00 p.m.)

The US plans to announce $3 billion in additional arms to Ukraine on Wednesday, according to a US official. The latest weapons package was reported earlier Tuesday by the Associated Press.

It will be the largest single installment of US security assistance since Russia’s invasion.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.