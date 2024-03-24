(Bloomberg) -- Russian forces launched an air barrage against Ukraine on Sunday, including a missile that briefly crossed into Polish airspace, while Kyiv’s forces struck two Russian ships off the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Ukrainian air defense downed 18 out 29 missiles and most of 28 Shahed drones fired by Kremlin forces, the country’s Air Force command said on Telegram.

Local authorities reported 10 missiles downed over Ukraine’s capital and almost 20 missiles and seven drones aimed at the Lviv region in the country’s far west, near the Polish border, targeting energy infrastructure.

The Russian cruise missile entered Polish airspace for 39 seconds, the country’s military said on X, formerly Twitter. Authorities in Warsaw notified NATO allies about the incident, said Jacek Siewiera, the head of the National Security Bureau.

The Polish air force and allies scrambled jets to monitor air space during the attack, which was launched from at least 13 Russian strategic bombers, the country’s armed forces spokesman Jacek Goryszewski said in a televised press briefing.

“All strategic security measures were undertaken,” Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters in Krakow.

Poland’s foreign ministry said the government will demand an explanation from Moscow. It was the third incident involving missiles entering Polish airspace since President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

Polish forces were place on alert after Russian Tu-95 fighter jets took off around 2 a.m. local time on Sunday. The missile violated Poland’s airspace to a depth of nearly two kilometers (1.2 miles) before exiting, Kosiniak-Kamysz said. It would have been taken down had its trajectory been headed further into Polish territory, according to the defense minister.

The overnight attack damaged some energy facilities of state-run Naftogaz Ukrainy in the country’s west, CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said on Facebook, without elaborating. No casualties were reported.

Explosive-laden drones also damaged Danube port infrastructure in the Odesa region, Ukraine’s Southern Military Command said on Facebook without elaborating.

Russia’s defense ministry said in an operational update that that it had targeted Ukraine’s power infrastructure and gas industry.

It was the third major Russian attack against Ukraine in four days. Thursday’s strikes centered on Kyiv, while those on Friday targeted the country’s energy facilities, the largest such barrage since the start of Russia’s invasion.

While Ukrainian forces continued to repel attacks along the 1,200-kilometer (746-mile) front line, they also took aim at targets inside Moscow-controlled areas.

Kyiv’s forces stuck Russian vessels and military installations in annexed Crimea again on Sunday morning. The landing ships Yamal and Azov were struck, as well as a communications center and other military infrastructure in Sevastopol, the country’s General Staff said on Telegram.

Sevastopol, home base of Russia’s Black Sea, last week suffered one of the heaviest missile attacks since the war started, Kremlin-installed city Governor Mikail Razvozhayev said on Telegram.

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk thanked the nation’s pilots and navy in a Telegram statement on Friday after reports of explosions on the Russia-annexed peninsula. “Crimea is ours! Jointly - toward victory!” he said.

Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, came under fire overnight, with 10 missiles downed, two people injured and several homes damaged, Governor Vyacheslsv Gladkov said on Telegram.

--With assistance from Yi Wei Wong and Natalia Ojewska.

