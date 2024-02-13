(Bloomberg) -- Russian drones severely damaged an energy facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro early on Wednesday, disrupting water and power supply and triggering temporary school shutdown and hospital evacuation.

Electricity production stopped at the damaged thermal plant, the power producer DTEK said, adding that engineers are on the site and working to repair the damage and restore operations. There were no casualties, it said.

Dnipro city is temporarily shutting down schools and evacuating one of its hospitals, including many patients in palliative care, city Mayor Borys Filatov said on Telegram. The measures are prompted by concern that the city’s energy system, damaged by the Russian attack, may fail when colder weather sets in soon, Filatov said.

Ukrainian air defense says it shot down 16 out of 23 Shahed drones launched from occupied Crimea and Russian territory over central and southern regions of the country overnight.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country’s air defense has shot down more then 350 Russian drones since the start of the year.

