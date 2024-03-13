(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s top diplomat said badly needed ammunition stocks being collected through a Czech-led initiative will begin arriving on the front line in the “foreseeable future” rather than months.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said officials from the Czech Republic will lay out a delivery plan for artillery shells this week. He cautioned that the initiative proposed by Czech President Petr Pavel was one of several plans to get weaponry to the front as Russian forces exploit dwindling stocks and swing to the offensive.

“The Czech initiative is good, but this is not enough,” Kuleba told reporters in Kyiv Wednesday. Similar plans are being discussed, include one being assembled by envoys from France and the Baltic states, though Ukraine is working to find funding, he said.

Ukrainian forces are struggling to hold the line against a fresh Russian advance, with authorities in Kyiv saying that a steady supply of ammunition and other weapons are needed to fend off the invaders. The Czech government mediated a plan that collected funds from 18 nations to buy shells from non-European countries.

Read More: Ukraine Strengthens Front Line Defenses to Halt Russia’s Advance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said this week that the armed forces are seeking to fortify defenses along the front line, digging trenches and erecting barriers along 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) of the front.

Russian forces have been advancing on the battlefield, last month capturing the eastern city of Avdiivka, their biggest gain in almost a year, as more than $60 billion in US funding is held up in Congress by Republican lawmakers seeking concessions on migration.

The shift in momentum is fueling worries in Kyiv and among its allies that Ukraine could suffer more damaging reverses this year.

“They’re running out of ammunition, and we’re running out of time to help them,” Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns told US senators on Monday. “Ukraine is likely to lose ground — and likely significant ground — in 2024.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.