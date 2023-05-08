(Bloomberg) -- NATO allies need to spell out the concrete steps for Ukraine to become a member of the military alliance and move beyond repeating the standing position that it’s welcome to join the bloc, according to an Estonia’s top diplomat.

“It’s not enough anymore just to repeat the already existing position that Ukraine is welcomed to NATO,” Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said in an interview. “We must move forward to give a strong message” about Ukraine’s next steps when leaders gather in Vilnius this summer, he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for clear signals in support of his country’s membership at the upcoming NATO summit. Kyiv has also demanded effective security guarantees before it becomes a full member, a complex request given they could pull an ally and NATO more broadly into war with Russia due to collective defense commitments.

Many allies, including the US, have been hesitant about detailing next steps for Ukraine’s membership given the risk of becoming embroiled in a direct conflict with the Kremlin. Instead they’ve sought to focus on how to sustain military assistance so Ukraine can win the war, while reiterating NATO’s pledge that Ukraine will become a member.

Summer Summit

After the EU granted Ukraine candidate status, NATO is also looking at ways to keep the country close over the long term and to help lay the foundations for its eventual membership, including by bolstering its defenses to prevent Russia from attempting another incursion after the current war ends.

While discussions are ongoing, leaders in Vilnius are expected to sign off on measures that include a long-term fund with a total of €500 million ($552 million) a year to help Ukraine with non-lethal aid and other support. They may also upgrade the formal status of NATO’s relationship with Ukraine as well as establish a permanent consultation process to discuss security concerns.

Ukrainian Ambassador to NATO Natalia Galibarenko defended her country’s expectations for the Vilnius summit as “very pragmatic and realistic.”

“We understand that NATO cannot name the exact date of future membership for Ukraine. However, just another confirmation of the ‘open door’ policy is not enough anymore,” Galibarenko said in messaged comments, adding “it is high time to define a clear path to membership for our country.” She said Ukraine anticipates that practical cooperation measures will be endorsed at the summit, but added “we also believe that political decisions are necessary.”

‘Real Guarantee’

The Estonian foreign affairs chief met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Friday where they discussed the alliance’s political relationship with Ukraine as well as its defense plans for the eastern flank.

“The most clear and the only opportunity to give the real guarantee for Ukraine after the war is NATO membership,” Tsahkna said, referring to efforts to ensure Ukraine’s independence.

Asked whether Estonia would be willing to provide Ukraine security guarantees in advance of NATO membership, Tsahkna agreed the country should have them during this period, but that the focus first should be on how and when Ukraine will become a member.

The minister also stressed the importance of pursuing justice for Russia’s alleged crimes and aggression in Ukraine at the international level.

In addition to support for Ukraine, NATO allies are also due to agree to a new defense spending pledge this summer, which will likely crystallize outlays of 2% of GDP on defense as a floor. Tsakhna said allies should consider increasing that goal to 2.5% in the foreseeable future, for instance after 10 years. “We should take a new vision,” he said.

