Ukraine summoned the Turkish ambassador, citing an “unacceptable situation” after authorities in Turkey released a Russian vessel that Kyiv said was shipping grain seized from the Ukrainian port of Berdyansk.

“The Ukrainian side has received this information with deep disappointment,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, calling for an investigation and a “comprehensive answer” to the events.

Turkey had begun a probe into the origin of the grain aboard the ship, the Zhibek Zholy, which was anchored off the Turkish Black Sea port of Karasu following Ukraine’s accusation.

