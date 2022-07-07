6h ago
Ukraine Summons Turkish Ambassador Over Released Russian Vessel
Ukraine summoned the Turkish ambassador, citing an “unacceptable situation” after authorities in Turkey released a Russian vessel that Kyiv said was shipping grain seized from the Ukrainian port of Berdyansk.
“The Ukrainian side has received this information with deep disappointment,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, calling for an investigation and a “comprehensive answer” to the events.
Turkey had begun a probe into the origin of the grain aboard the ship, the Zhibek Zholy, which was anchored off the Turkish Black Sea port of Karasu following Ukraine’s accusation.
