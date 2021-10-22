(Bloomberg) -- Global climate change gatherings aren’t typically known for environmentally conscious menus. That’s set to change with the upcoming United Nations climate confab in Glasgow.

Delegates at the 26th annual Conference of the Parties will dine on “plant-forward” seasonal food sourced overwhelmingly from the U.K., with a focus on ingredients produced using environmentally friendly practices, according to a statement from the U.K. COP26 Presidency.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization has estimated that 14.5% of global emissions come from livestock alone. Eliminating those emissions would go a long way toward meeting emissions goals, animal welfare and environmental activists argue. Food waste is also an oft-cited contributor to climate change. By some estimates, such waste produces about 8% of all human-caused greenhouse gases.

This year’s menu focuses on more plants, less waste. The catering will include plant-based items like potato, leek and rosemary chowder and organic spelt whole-grain penne with an oatmeal crumble. Menu items will be listed with their carbon footprint, allowing attendees to enjoy a Scottish beef burger -- though with knowledge that, even with a mix of root vegetables and oats, it’s responsible for more than 16 times the carbon dioxide emissions as a mushroom burger that’s also on offer.

“Overall it’s a huge improvement from past menus,” said Jennifer Molidor, a senior food campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity. But, she says, the mere offer of burgers is a problem, especially with as many as 25,000 people attending. “Beef has no place at a climate conference.”

The menu was unveiled after a 2018 study revealed COP24’s menu could have emitted the same amount of greenhouse gases as burning 500,000 gallons of gasoline, if all attendees chose meat-based dishes at the site’s largest food court. The following year, a lone vegan food truck provided attendees with a climate-conscious dining option.

Additionally, waste-reduction efforts include serving beverages in reusable cups and using repeat ingredients so uneaten produce can be used in other meals, the statement said.

A campaign led by Youngo, a coalition of climate focused youth-led organizations within the UN, has been pressing COP organizers to serve 100% plant-based foods. It has been endorsed by more than 100 organizations, including Greenpeace International, 50by40 and the International Student Environmental Coalition.

This year’s Conference of Youth, an Oct. 28-31 climate event held by Youngo ahead of COP26, will feature plant-based meals throughout the gathering, organizer Natalie Rees said.

“Scientific studies have proven that these choices can significantly reduce one’s carbon footprint, water consumption, and food miles,” she said. “With the growing popularity and quality of these catering options, for both environmental and ethical reasons, it presents a perfect opportunity for COY to showcase that our words directly fed into actions.”

