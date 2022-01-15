(Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc has confirmed it approached GlaxoSmithKline Plc to acquire its consumer health care business in a statement on Saturday.

The statement follows a Times report saying that Glaxo rejected an unsolicited takeover offer from Unilever for its consumer goods unit that valued the business at about 50 billion pounds (($68.4 billion).

“There can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached,” said the statement.

