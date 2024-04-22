Amazon can exceed expections and allow margins to grow: analyst

A Quebec-based union says it has filed an application to represent hundreds of Amazon.com Inc. workers at a warehouse in the province.

The Confédération des syndicats nationaux says the application it made with the Administrative Labour Tribunal is to represent 200 employees at Amazon's DXT4 warehouse in Laval.

The union, which represents 330,000 workers across a wide array of industries, says the tribunal will now have to ensure the union cards warehouse workers signed represent a majority of staff at the facility.

If the tribunal finds the threshold has been met, the union says it will be certified as a representative of all the employees covered by the application.

But the union acknowledged that it could face hurdles in its efforts to be certified.

It warned in a press release that Amazon has "a long history of union-busting and may well use delaying tactics or other strategies to slow the unionization process, such as artificially inflating the employee list, massive hiring and spreading anti-union messages."

Earlier this month, Unifor filed applications to represent workers at two Amazon warehouses in New Westminster and Delta, B.C.

Shortly after, the union wound up temporarily withdrawing the applications and accusing the e-commerce giant of providing a "suspiciously high" employee count that stymied its efforts.

Amazon spokesperson Barbara Agrait said at the time that the company is confident it provided the board with accurate and complete information.

"We can assure Amazon employees that our legal teams are ready, and that workers' rights will be respected," said Caroline Senneville, the Confédération des syndicats nationaux's president, said in the press release.

"And we call on all workers in Amazon's other Québec warehouses to stand up for their rights — even against a giant multinational!"

Amazon's Agrait said on Monday that the company favours opportunities for its workers to be respected and valued.

"The fact is, Amazon already offers what many unions are requesting: safe and inclusive workplaces, competitive pay, health benefits on day one, and opportunities for career growth," she said in a statement.

"We look forward to working with our employees to continue making Amazon a great place to work."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2024.