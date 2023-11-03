US Backs JetBlue as It Fights Expulsion From Amsterdam Airport

(Bloomberg) -- The US threw its support behind JetBlue Airways Corp.’s attempt to fight expulsion from Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, calling the Dutch move “unjustifiable and unreasonable” and taking steps toward potential retaliation.

The Department of Transportation on Friday approved formal complaints by JetBlue and industry group Airlines for America, who contend the Netherlands didn’t follow a required balanced approach in reducing flights at Schiphol under treaties and agreements governing access to aviation markets.

The order is a first step that could lead to US countermeasures if the differences can’t be ironed out through negotiations. Talks between DOT, the Dutch government and the European Commission are set for Nov. 13.

The Nov. 2 decision on slot reductions in Amsterdam expelled newcomer JetBlue, which started service to the airport in August, while also cutting back landing and takeoff rights for KLM, part of a wider effort to cut noise at the busiest Dutch hub.

JetBlue is fighting the decision and has asked DOT to evict KLM from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport in response. As part of its decision, DOT has now asked KLM — partially owned by the Dutch state — along with Martinair and TUI AG’s Dutch unit, to send their flight schedules for services to the US.

“We will defer for now a decision on further countermeasures, including those proposed by JetBlue,” DOT said.

In a statement, KLM said it has warned the Dutch government about possible retaliation, which “endangers the network that connects the Netherlands with the rest of the world.”

The Dutch government said it’s studying the US response. It had no further comment.

