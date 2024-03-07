(Bloomberg) -- US consumer borrowing in January exceeded forecast as non-revolving credit climbed the most in seven months.

Total credit rose $19.5 billion after a revised $919 million gain in December, according to Federal Reserve data released Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a $10 billion increase.

Total credit outstanding hit a record $5.04 trillion.

Non-revolving credit, such as loans for vehicle purchases and school tuition, increased $11.1 billion. Revolving credit, which includes credit cards, climbed $8.4 billion in January. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

While a surprisingly sturdy labor market has helped propel consumer spending over the past two years, shoppers have also leaned increasingly on credit cards. With interest rates pusher higher by Federal Reserve policymakers in order to combat inflation, that’s led to record non-mortgage interest payments by US households.

The spending continued through the holiday shopping season but took a pause in January, when the value of retail purchases fell by the most in nearly a year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.