(Bloomberg) -- US financial regulators moved on Sunday to protect depositors’ funds following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and set up a new financial backstop, seeking to stem fears that households and businesses would flee smaller lenders.

The Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. jointly announced the efforts Sunday aimed at strengthening confidence in the banking system after SVB’s failure on Friday spurred concern about spillover effects.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the actions, will protect “all depositors,” signaling aid to those whose accounts exceed the typical $250,000 threshold for FDIC insurance.

SVB depositors “will have access to all of their money starting Monday, March 13,” the government said in a statement, adding that taxpayers won’t be responsible for any losses associated with SVB’s resolution.

In a sign that the situation had worsened, the government also said Signature Bank was closed by New York state financial regulators on Sunday and all depositors there will also have access to their money on Monday.

Fed Program

The Fed in a separate statement said it’s creating a new “Bank Term Funding Program” that offers loans to banks under easier terms than are typically provided by the central bank.

The Treasury will “make available up to $25 billion from the Exchange Stabilization Fund as a backstop” for the bank funding program but the Fed doesn’t expect to draw on the funds, it said.

Under the new program, which provides loans of up to one year, collateral will be valued at par, or 100 cents on the dollar. That means banks can get bigger loans than usual for securities that are worth less than that — such as Treasuries that have declined in value as the Fed raised interest rates.

Normally, under the Fed’s main lending program, known as the discount window, the Fed typically lends money at a discount against the assets provided as collateral, a practice known as haircuts. The Fed said the overnight loans under the discount window will now be subject to the same collateral margins as the new bank funding facility.

