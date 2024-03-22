(Bloomberg) -- The US must explain why its troops and drone operations in Niger are legal and how they benefit the West African nation, a government official said.

The junta that seized power last year in Niger, once a key ally in the Western-led fight against an Islamist insurgency in the region, ended its decade-long security agreement with the US last week, saying it was illegal. The agreement allowed for the presence of troops, mostly stationed at a $110 million drone base the US constructed in central Niger.

“Whether the US remains depends entirely on the interests of Niger,” Ibrahim Hamidou, head of communication in Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine’s office, said by phone. “If the basis — that is, the agreement — that allows them to be here is in fact illegal, I don’t see how to justify their presence.”

The junta, which has also broken with ex-colonial power France — has been building stronger links with Russia. That’s similar to neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, where recently-installed military governments have also spurned the West and moved closer to Moscow.

The US has about 1,000 troops in Niger monitoring trafficking of arms, drugs and other illicit goods through northern Niger to Libya, and providing drone support to the regional fight against Islamist violence. Operations out of the drone base were suspended following the July coup, which led to the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum.

A US State Department spokesperson said the US continues to have talks about the next steps with the junta, known as the National Council for Safeguarding the Homeland. Hamidou, however, said Friday there were no talks ongoing between the prime minister’s office and the US when asked about the status of any discussions.

Amadou Abdramane, the spokesman for the CNSP, said the decision on the US operations followed days of meetings in Niamey between the government and a delegation of US officials, who he said displayed a “condescending attitude” and tried to dictate which countries Niger could cooperate with, including Iran and Russia.

Abdramane added that the delegation headed by Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee accused Niger of having agreed to supply uranium to Iran.

A US official declined to comment.

Russia and Niger agreed to strengthen military ties in January, the Russian defense ministry said at the time, but what that entails remains unclear. Unlike Mali and Burkina Faso, where Russia’s Africa Corps — the successor to the Wagner Group of mercenaries — have deployed in recent years, Russian forces don’t appear to be in Niger.

--With assistance from Courtney McBride and Iain Marlow.

