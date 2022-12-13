(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s new climate law couldn’t prevent US solar installations from falling in the third quarter even as his administration is facing mounting pressure to accelerate progress on the nation’s emissions goals.

Key culprits in the 17% year-over-year decline: trade and supply-chain obstacles, according to a report Tuesday from the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie. These factors are also contributing to an expected 23% decline in domestic installations this year compared with 2021.

Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which offers generous incentives for domestic solar projects, midway through the third quarter. But equipment imports were detained following the country’s Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, crimping installations, Wood Mackenzie said.

