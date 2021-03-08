Vaccines are coming like a rocket and provinces need to be ready: Procurement minister

Canadian consumer confidence rose to its highest in more than three years amid optimism that an accelerated vaccine rollout will soon bring an end to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The Bloomberg Nanos Canadian Confidence Index, a gauge of household sentiment, rose last week to the highest since January 2018. After a slow start, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s inoculation effort has been picking up speed, with his procurement chief saying in an interview last week it’s “highly likely” the government’s vaccine timeline will accelerate. That’s leading to Canadians being more optimistic about the economic outlook.

Combined with strong housing markets nationally and improved household balance sheets, confidence levels have not only come back to pre-pandemic levels but are now well above historic averages.

Every week, Nanos Research surveys 250 Canadians for their views on personal finances, job security and their outlook for both the economy and real estate prices. The index jumped to 60.5 for the week ending March 5 from 59.4 the previous week. The gauge was hovering at around 56 before the pandemic, which is also its average since weekly polling started in 2013.

The confidence gauge had plunged by a record one-third last March and April, before beginning its climb back last summer.

