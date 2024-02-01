A mansion in Vancouver that features an aquarium, bowling alley, arcade and movie theatre has hit the market for an eye-popping $17.8 million.

The 10-bedroom, 16,245-square-foot mega house in the Altamont neighbourhood of West Vancouver is described as “larger than life.” It also includes a saltwater pool in the backyard, two gourmet kitchens and a six-car garage.

“The bedrooms are meticulously designed to provide the perfect blend of style and comfort,” according to a blog post on the real estate website Zoocasa.

“Each space is a personal retreat, featuring expansive windows that allow natural light to cascade in, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.”

Extensively renovated in 2012, the house also features 11 bathrooms, an indoor fire pit and a steam room.

“This unique home combines sleek modern design elements with a hint of royal charm,” the blog post states. “It’s not just a house; it’s a non-stop fun zone for anyone looking to live their best life.”

All photos courtesy of The Partners Real Estate: