Apollo Affiliate Refinances NYC Luxury Tower Owned by RXR, GO
An Apollo Global Management Inc. affiliate refinanced a New York apartment tower.
An Alphabet Inc. earnings flop in the grip of an historically narrow stock rally with echoes of the dot-com bubble. Jerome Powell downplaying hopes of early interest-rate cuts. A fresh regional bank rout.
Treasury yields surged after stronger-than-anticipated January employment data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve to defer cutting interest rates until at least the second quarter.
The volatility that buffeted shares of regional banks this week minted big paper profits for short-sellers, reminiscent of their gains during last year’s tumult in the sector.
Investors concerned about the surprise loss and dividend cut at New York Community Bancorp this week have dragged down the shares of other US regional banks that also have significant exposure to commercial-property loans. Among those taking a big hit is a lender one state over.
Feb 1, 2024
BNN Bloomberg,
A mansion in Vancouver that features an aquarium, bowling alley, arcade and movie theatre has hit the market for an eye-popping $17.8 million.
The 10-bedroom, 16,245-square-foot mega house in the Altamont neighbourhood of West Vancouver is described as “larger than life.” It also includes a saltwater pool in the backyard, two gourmet kitchens and a six-car garage.
“The bedrooms are meticulously designed to provide the perfect blend of style and comfort,” according to a blog post on the real estate website Zoocasa.
“Each space is a personal retreat, featuring expansive windows that allow natural light to cascade in, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.”
Extensively renovated in 2012, the house also features 11 bathrooms, an indoor fire pit and a steam room.
“This unique home combines sleek modern design elements with a hint of royal charm,” the blog post states. “It’s not just a house; it’s a non-stop fun zone for anyone looking to live their best life.”
