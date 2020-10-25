(Bloomberg) -- President Nicolas Maduro said Venezuelan scientists have isolated a molecule that inhibits the Covid-19 virus and will ask the World Health Organization to evaluate its possible use on a global scale.

The active ingredient is a derivative of ursolic acid from a plant and non-toxic to humans, Maduro said in an appearance on state television Sunday. Six months of research at the government-backed IVIC scientific institute led to the discovery, he said.

“The molecule will be mass-produced and delivered worldwide for the cure of Covid-19,” according to Maduro.

Ursolic acid is sold in the U.S. as a dietary supplement with reputed anti-inflammatory properties.

