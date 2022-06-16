(Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. is cutting its home broadband price to $25 a month for wireless customers in select areas where its Fios fiber network and wireless internet service are available.

Verizon said Thursday that the offer is available in more than 2,700 cities to customers with premium 5G mobile plans. The previous Fios offer had started at $40 a month.

The move is yet another enticement for mobile customers to move up to higher-priced plans as Verizon pushes faster 5G products. The company is also raising prices next month on limited mobile-data plans by $6 per line or $12 per family.

Verizon pitched the offer as a cheaper alternative to cable for consumers grappling with the highest US inflation in 40 years.

“At a time when Americans are looking more closely at their finances, it’s important to know that you have a new choice for your home internet,” said Frank Boulben, chief revenue officer of Verizon’s consumer group, in a statement. “You don’t need to stay with an unreliable provider and you don’t have to sacrifice quality to save.”

Verizon says the $25 a month offer doesn’t require a contract or equipment fees. The speeds start at 300 megabits per second for fiber.

