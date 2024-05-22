(Bloomberg) -- Jim Glerum, a long-time Citigroup Inc. investment banker, is retiring, according to an internal company memo Wednesday.

A vice chairman based in Chicago, Glerum joined the firm in 2011. He spent four decades on Wall Street, advising large industrial clients. He previously worked at UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse.

“While recognized for his deep client relationships, Jim has served as a mentor, friend and partner to his many colleagues. We will miss his experience, expertise, genuine enthusiasm and partnership,” Tyler Dickson and John Chirico said in the memo reviewed by Bloomberg News. Dickson is global co-head of banking, capital markets and advisory and Chirico is head of investment banking in North America.

A representative for Citigroup confirmed the contents of the memo.

Over his career, Glerum has worked with companies including Baxter International Inc., Berry Global Inc., Boeing Co., Carrier Global Corp, Horizon Therapeutics Plc and Whirlpool Corp.

Glerum’s retirement follows some other recent departures from Citigroup.

Brian Anton, global head of retail investment banking, and Stephan Reinhard, a managing director in the global industrials group, are joining Banco Santander SA, Bloomberg News reported this month.

