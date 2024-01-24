(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam authorities detained the Communist Party chief of coffee-producing province Lam Dong as they expand an investigation into alleged bribery tied to a tourist and residential project, the public security ministry said in a website statement.

Party chief Tran Duc Quan was arrested for allegedly abusing his power and position, according to the statement. Quan allegedly violated the law while giving instructions to the Dai Ninh property project in the province, causing severe consequences, it said.

A Lam Dong Provincial Party Committee representative declined to provide a comment about the arrest. A representative for Quan was not available.

The detention of the Central Highlands official is the latest in a series of arrests that are part of a years-long nationwide anti-corruption campaign directed by the Communist Party that has entangled senior leaders and company executives. Last year, an official in the central government office was arrested over allegedly abusing her position in a related case in Lam Dong, according to the security ministry.

Provincial Chairman Tran Van Hiep was arrested earlier this month for allegedly taking bribes tied to the same case.

In an unrelated case, northern Bac Ninh province’s ex-chairman and ex-party chief Nguyen Nhan Chien was detained for allegedly receiving bribes tied to provincial health department construction bidding rule violations, resulting in severe outcomes, the ministry said in a separate statement.

Representatives for Chien and the Bac Ninh government weren’t available for comment.

