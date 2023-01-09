(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s attempt to send the first satellites into orbit from its own soil failed, dealing a blow to its bid to join the ranks of space nations and sending shares of Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. tumbling.

A rocket launched from a Boeing 747 jumbo that took off from southwest England suffered a malfunction deep into the mission, leading to the loss of its payload of nine satellites. The crew of the aircraft returned safely.

While failed space shots aren’t unusual, the unfortunate outcome of the UK endeavor carries additional weight after the patriotic fanfare that had been attached to putting Britain — a world-leading satellite producer but lacking launch capability — on the space map.

For Virgin Orbit the failure represents a more material setback, with the stock plunging as much as 27% in premarket US trading.

After decoupling from the aircraft, the rocket ignited its engines, went hypersonic and reached space, where it separated and ignited the second-stage boosters, the Long Beach, California-based company said.

“At some point during the firing of the rocket’s second-stage engine and with the rocket traveling at a speed of more than 11,000 miles per hour, the system experienced an anomaly, ending the mission prematurely,” it said.

Ian Annett, deputy chief executive officer at the UK Space Agency, told the BBC that Virgin would be carrying out “a full review of the data over the next few days to determine exactly what went wrong.”

UK plans for another launch in the next 12 months remain intact, Annett said, whether from Cornwall or another of seven planned space pads, among them a vertical launch center in the Shetland Isles off Scotland.

The failed mission, named Start Me Up after the Rolling Stones song, had carried satellites for seven customers, including a number for UK firms, a US-UK military mission, and Oman’s first-ever orbiter.

Deployment of small satellites as surged amid the drive to create new mega constellations for broadband communications. Global launches, many of them by privately held enterprises like Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp., have increased threefold to 1,700 satellites a year since 2012 and are expected to double again by 2030, according to the UK Space Agency.

Virgin Orbit had put plans for a pre-Christmas launch on hold amid last-minute snags, but managed to get the mission away in the first of multiple new windows it set out.

The modified 747 “Cosmic Girl” took off from Spaceport Cornwall at 10:02 p.m. local time, carrying the LauncherOne rocket beneath its wing. At an altitude of roughly 35,000 feet, LauncherOne successfully deployed and fired up, at which point the mission appeared headed for success.

Confusion arose after Virgin Orbit prematurely tweeted that the launch had reached orbit. However, later it said an anomaly occurred that prevented the rocket reaching orbit and deleted the initial tweet.

Virgin Orbit said in a statement that the mission nevertheless “represents an important step forward.”

Besides the so-called horizontal launch attempted yesterday from Spaceport Cornwall in Newquay, southwest England, two Scottish bases are also committed to Cape Canaveral-style vertical blastoffs by the end of the year, while three other UK sites are seeking the go-ahead for horizontal launches.

Yesterday’s launch was Virgin Orbit’s sixth attempt to reach orbit, and the second in-flight failure. So far, the company has successfully launched to orbit four times from the Mojave Desert in California.

