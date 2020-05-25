(Bloomberg) -- The bubble continued to burst in shares of CanSino Biologics Inc., which fell a record 28% Monday even after positive early data on its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

CanSino pared the drop to 18% at HK$181.60 as of 1:30 p.m. in Hong Kong. Shares have surged this year as investors bet big on the vaccine, with the gain reaching 385% on Thursday. The stock plunged that afternoon, a drop the company said it couldn’t explain.

Also Monday, Morgan Stanley hiked its stock target 153% to HK$256 in the wake of this year’s price surge and reiterated its overweight rating. The investment bank increased its forecast on the Covid-19 vaccine candidate getting approval to a 60% chance from 20% in the wake of the drug-trial news.

The 2020 stock gains “have been excessive and the news could have triggered some selling for investors who have accumulated big profits,” said Yang Yong, a fund manager at Shenzhen Qianhai Yunxi Fund Management Co.

