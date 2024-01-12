(Bloomberg) -- Volvo Car AB will suspend production at its Belgian plant next week as attacks on vessels in the Red Sea disrupted the company’s supply chain.

The factory in Ghent will halt output for three days after ships had to be rerouted to avoid violence in one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, delaying the delivery of gearboxes, a spokeswoman said in an email Friday.

The company doesn’t see the disruptions having an impact on its ability to reach global wholesale or production targets, she added.

Several companies have been forced to direct ships away from the Red Sea amid attacks from Iran-backed Houthis, who have said they won’t back down until Israel stops fighting with Gaza. The conflict escalated early Friday with US and UK airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

As a result, many shippers have rerouted vessels away from the Red Sea — which links to the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal — forcing vessels on much longer routes around southern Africa. Tesla Inc. told Reuters earlier it will suspend most production at its Model Y plant near Berlin from Jan. 29 to Feb. 11 in response to the disruptions.

