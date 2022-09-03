(Bloomberg) --

Volkswagen AG’s leadership will discuss the planned public listing of its Porsche brand when it convenes on Monday, the company said Saturday.

The company has carried out a feasibility study for an initial public offering and its management board and supervisory board will discuss in various Monday meetings if the IPO “at the end of September/beginning of October 2022 should be pursued,” the statement said. The governance bodies will also decide whether to approve the sale of 25% and one share of the ordinary shares to Porsche Automobil Holding, the main investment vehicle of the Porsche and Piech billionaire owner family.

The German carmaker has been working for months on the plan to list a minority stake in its sportscar brand this year in what could be one of Europe’s biggest initial public offerings ever. However, difficult market conditions have brought a standstill to listings generally.

Porsche has lined up investor interest for its IPO at a valuation of as much as $85 billion, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News on Aug. 26. The maker of the 911 sportscar and the electric Taycan has secured pre-orders that exceed the shares on offer at a valuation between 60 billion and 85 billion euros ($85 billion), said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private.

Big-name investors including T Rowe Price Group Inc. and Qatar Investment Authority have already indicated interest in subscribing to the IPO in that valuation range, the people said. Porsche has also been gauging interest from billionaires including the founder of energy drink maker Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, as well as LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault, according to the people.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.