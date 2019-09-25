Warren Tied With Biden in New National Poll: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Warren is essentially tied with Joe Biden nationwide, continuing a surge in surveys that showed her ahead in Iowa and New Hampshire, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.

The survey will fuel questions about whether the former vice president is losing his perch as the front-runner in the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

The poll showed Warren with support from 27% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters, compared with 25% for Biden. That’s well within the margin of error of the survey of 4.9% but represents the first time a candidate other than Biden has held a numerical lead since Quinnipiac began its survey in March.

Warren has been riding a wave of momentum since the last Democratic debate earlier this month in Houston.

COMING UP

The United Food and Commercial Workers union will host forums in Iowa and Michigan with Democratic presidential candidates on Sept. 29 and Oct. 13. Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have confirmed that they will attend.

