Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    5h ago

    Well Health expands in Alberta with $1.6M purchase of Inliv

    Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

    Jordan Zinberg discusses WELL Health Technologies

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Digital health company Well Health Technologies Corp. has announced it's buying Calgary-based private healthcare clinic Inliv for $1.6 million, to give the company its first physical presence Alberta.

    “We are intent on continuing to establish our technology enabled clinical group across the country," Well’s Chief Medical Officer, Michael Frankel, said in a press release.

    Inliv reported revenues of $7.3 million in the 12 months leading up to the end of April, according to the press release. More than 85 per cent of its revenue came from recurring membership fees. The company has more than 50 people on staff, including 23 health care providers, and more than 1,000 clients.

    Well indicated it’s on the hunt for more acquisitions of this nature.

    “We are actively looking at similar opportunities across the country as we look to establish Well as one of the leading national providers of executive health in Canada,” Frankel said.

    The Inliv acquisition will bolster Well’s revenue, which hit a record high in May after patient visits jumped by 40 per cent year-over-year. Well also raised its sales forecast. It now expects sales to exceed $525 million in 2022.

    The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.