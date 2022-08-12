'There are operational challenges we need to deal with': WestJet CEO

WestJet Airlines Ltd. will resume service to 17 sun and leisure routes that had been suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Weatherill, WestJet's executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, said in a press release Monday that the returning routes, which will see flights to Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico, and the U.S., are another positive step for the airline as it restores its network.

“We recognize the past three winters have been disruptive to our guests travel plans and we look forward to reconnecting Canadians to some of the warmer destinations they have missed the most,” Weatherill said.

Restart dates range from Oct. 31, 2022 to March 19, 2023.

Among the returning routes, are weekly flights from Vancouver to Orlando, Kelowna to Phoenix, and St. John’s to Tampa Bay. Twice-weekly flights from Saskatoon to Las Vegas, Regina to Las Vegas and Winnipeg to Phoenix will also resume.

Flights resuming to the U.S.

Kelowna to Phoenix, weekly starting Nov. 16, 2022

Saskatoon to Las Vegas, twice-weekly starting Nov. 10, 2022

Saskatoon to Orlando, weekly starting Dec. 16, 2022

Regina to Las Vegas, twice-weekly starting Nov. 10, 2022

Regina to Orlando, weekly starting Dec. 16, 2022

Vancouver to Orlando, weekly starting Nov. 12, 2022

Winnipeg to Phoenix, twice-weekly starting Oct. 31, 2022

St. John’s to Tampa Bay, weekly starting March 19, 2023

Flights resuming to Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America