(Bloomberg) -- WestJet Airlines Inc. plans to wind down low-cost Sunwing Airlines Inc. and integrate it into the main business within two years, according to a report.

The move is part of a plan to streamline operations and unlock growth opportunities, the Canadian Press said, citing an internal report by Sunwing President Len Corrado.

WestJet, Canada’s second-largest carrier, completed the acquisition of Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines in May.

Read More: Canada’s WestJet Airlines Agrees to Buy Low-Cost Rival Sunwing

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.