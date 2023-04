What is happening with Teck Resources and Glencore?

Teck separation to create two new Canadian mining companies and opens a spectrum of opportunities

Top executives from Teck Resources Ltd. and Glencore Plc have each been making their case to investors on the best path forward for the Vancouver-based mining company.

While Glencore is seeking to take over the Canadian mining company, Teck is looking to move ahead with its plan to segment its steelmaking coal business through a key shareholder vote taking place on April 26.

Here’s a look at the timeline of events:

TECK’S PLANNED SPLIT

In February, Teck announced plans to split its business into two publically-listed independent companies.

One would be named Teck Metals Corp. and act as a low-cost base metals producer. The other entity would be named Elk Valley Resources Ltd. and would act as a high-margin steelmaking coal producer.

“This transformative transaction creates two strong, sustainable, world-class mining companies committed to responsibly providing essential resources the world needs,” Teck Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Price, said in a Feb. 21, 2023, press release.

INITIAL OFFER

On April 3, 2023, Teck said it turned down an unsolicited offer from Glencore to take over the company.

In a news release on April 3, Teck said its board is not considering a sale of the company at the time. The offer was opportunistically timed, Teck said, as it came when it was just starting to increase copper production at its flagship project in Chile.

The Swiss mining company presented the US$23 billion offer as a merger that would benefit shareholders. Glencore said its offer would include 7.78 of its shares for each Teck Class B subordinate voting share.

On the date of the offer, the deal would represent a 20 per cent premium on the share price, Glencore said in a release on April 3.

“The Proposed Merger Demerger would create two standalone companies with substantially larger and more diversified portfolios of assets than those of the proposed standalone Teck Metals and Elk Valley Resources,” Glencore said in the release.

In response to Glencore’s offer, Teck said it intends to move ahead with its plan to segment its metal and coals operations into two companies, which was announced in February.

'NON-STARTER'

In a note to investors on April 10, Teck reaffirmed its plan to segment its businesses while remaining opposed to Glencore’s offer.

“The fundamental flaws of Glencore’s proposal make it a non-starter and Glencore’s track record makes it an unsuitable acquirer,” the company said in the note.

GLENCORE SWEETENS THE DEAL

Following Teck’s rejection of Glencore’s offer, the Swiss mining company added a new cash element to the deal on April 11.

According to Bloomberg News, Glencore’s updated proposal was intended to quell some of Teck’s concerns about the deal, but the new proposal did not raise the total value of the offer.

Instead, the new proposal would have provided Teck shareholders with up to US$8.2 billion in cash.

Teck acknowledged the updated proposal from Glencore in an April 11 news release, but stated that it appeared to be “largely unchanged,” except for the new cash element.

“The revised proposal does not provide an increase in the overall value to be received by Teck shareholders or appear to address material risks previously raised by Teck,” Teck said in the release.

SHAREHOLDER TALKS

According to Bloomberg News, Glencore Chief Executive Officer Gary Nagle spoke directly to Teck shareholders in private calls. Nagle was said to be trying to sell shareholders of the Canadian mining company on the US$23-billion deal as well as get feedback.

On Sunday, Teck’s controlling shareholder, Norman Keevil, stated his opposition to the proposal from Glencore. However, Keevil said he would be open to evaluating deals in the future after the company completes its planned split.

GLENCORE WILLING TO IMPROVE DEAL

In an open letter on Wednesday to Teck’s Class B shareholders, Glencore said it is willing to consider improvements to its proposal.

The Swiss mining company said that it did not state the proposal was its “best and final” offer, noting that any improvements to the deal would be best considered through engagement with Teck’s board.

Glencore said that if it is not able to engage with Teck’s board, it will instead make an offer directly to shareholders.

GOVERNMENT ROLE

As Teck and Glencore battle to sway the opinions of shareholders, the proposed deal has spurred discussions around if the company should remain under Canadian control and what role the federal government should play.

On Monday, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told Bloomberg News that the federal government is following the situation playing out between the two companies.

He said that although he sees the value Teck brings to Canada’s economy, he will not insert himself into talks between the two mining companies.